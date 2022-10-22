Good Vibes Cannabis Dispensary (Now OPEN!)
832.4 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Good Vibes Cannabis Dispensary (Now OPEN!)
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 13
1536 West Peace Street , Canton, MS
License DSPY003145
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
Photos of Good Vibes Cannabis Dispensary (Now OPEN!)
Show all photos
1 Review of Good Vibes Cannabis Dispensary (Now OPEN!)
see all reviews
h........2
October 22, 2022
Back hurts