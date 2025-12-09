Search doctors near you
About this dispensary
Green Acre Farms 100 Dispensary
Green Acre Farms 100 is a small town locally owned and operated Medical Dispensary on HWY 377 on the outskirts of Kingston, OK. We strive to bring a variety of quality medicinal products to all of our customers at a cost that doesn't break the bank. With brands including DIME Industries, Area 52, Pharside, DOSD, Gas Farm OKC and more, your guaranteed to find something to fit your needs!! From Prerolls to Rosin and all the in-betweens, stop in and see us or place an order today!! We look forward to serving you!! Have a Green Acre Day!!
Leafly member since 2025
- 9398 S Hwy 377, Kingston, OK
- call 580-564-6555
- send an email
- Followers: 4
- cash
- License DAAA-GZPZ-ULJY
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time30 min - 60 minPaymentCash
Available until 7pm CT
1 Review of Green Acre Farms 100 Dispensary
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
