Awesome place great price on flower and budtender Austin is great help picking out The right strain for you definitely deserves a raise
4.8
10 reviews
Love the prices and availability. Opening earlier than most is a huge convenience, and the quality of Buds for the price is unbeatable. Definitely on my top 5 in the city. If you got 10 bucks and payday isn't for a day or 2 this place will help you for sure. Thanks y'all.
This is the place to get your wax! They have distillate as well at some of the lowest prices. I’m always ballin on a budget so. I’ve to see somebody have some decent prices. Love this place.
waited ten minutes for the guy to get off the phone just to find out my pick up order wasnt available with no notification. After looking around it was low quality products so save yourself time and money and pass on by plenty of other options in the area
We are terribly sorry you had a poor experience at our store! We would love to have you come back and see us again! We would like to offer 25% off your next visit. Please feel free to give us a call and we will be more than happy to make this moment right for you! :)
I really appreciate the vibe here at Green Box and I love purple! The staff, quality of products and prices are fantastic! I'll continue to visit and refer family and friends.
I loved the atmosphere, service and quality at Green Box. This place is a one stop shop for all cannabis needs. I really appreciate the prices and the prerolls :)
always have a good deal going on keep it up Austin is the best bud tender
i love Ms Kelly. she is so helpful and such a sweet person! we keep coming back cuz we love the flower!!!! and very reasonably priced!!!!!!!
Very knowledgeable and friendly service. Product was as good as they said it was. Helped with my anxiety
I think Emily is the best budtender I've seen in this city
