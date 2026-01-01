DISPENSARY
Green Roads Cannabis
2 Reviews of Green Roads Cannabis
3.0
Quality
3.0
Service
3.0
Atmosphere
a........0
Yesterday
Place is awesome
5........9
Today
Overpriced garbage. I asked the girl if the cart was distillate and she responded with I am not sure. Not only was it a distillate cart but it was flavored. What kind of budtender doesn't have a clue of what they are selling. I still took a chance and bought it anyways only to be completely disappointed. Get some real help.