Katelynb27 on July 9, 2018

Worst dispensary in town, do not let them have your money. Would rate negative stars if I could. Greener pastures is the only dispensary in town that does NOT pay for your doctor visit ($100 for the visit +$30 for the new application fee +$5 if you pay on card = $135 in total). Card was then declined and when I went to talk to them they told me that they would handle it but it’s been almost 6 weeks now and radio silence on their end, not returning my calls etc. Called Montana medical marijuana program and apparently they never resubmitted my papers and Greener has been purposely denying patients. Don’t waste your money, go to a different dispensary that will actually work with you and help you get your card or pay your doctors visit. I have been a patient for almost two years and it’s upsetting because they do have some of the nicest budtenders in town but it’s not worth it if you’re paying $135 for them to purposely decline you. Unprofessional of them to not resubmit papers when it’s been 6 weeks