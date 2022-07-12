This club is not only by far the most warm and welcoming place to chill after work, they also have the best strains in the city. So much to choose from you will be absolutely spoiled for choice between over 20 strains of flower, plenty of different hash, dabs with in house made rosin and a great selection of fgresh edibles. Staff are very kind and friendly aswell as knowledgeable, they also have great events on weekends. A must visit for cannabis enthusiasts in Barcelona!