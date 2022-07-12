Absolutely love this club! They have a great, fresh selection at great prices and every single person working there is helpful, kind, and welcoming. I love going here and they also have events throughout the week and on weekends. I highly recommend joining this club!
It’s been a pleasure discovering this place. If you’re looking for a good vibe, Fantastic selection and top quality products , get yourself down to Guru.
This stuff is grown to perfection. Price range to suit everyone’s budget. Check out this hidden gem if you get the opportunity!
This club is not only by far the most warm and welcoming place to chill after work, they also have the best strains in the city. So much to choose from you will be absolutely spoiled for choice between over 20 strains of flower, plenty of different hash, dabs with in house made rosin and a great selection of fgresh edibles. Staff are very kind and friendly aswell as knowledgeable, they also have great events on weekends. A must visit for cannabis enthusiasts in Barcelona!
Super chill vibes club with a huge window which is super rare and cool, the staff here are so nice and welcoming to all the clients and very well informed on their excellent range of products including many strains of weed and hash :)
Club Guru is a cute relaxing club. It has bohemian vibes and the staff are great. Lots of different strains to choose from, along with bongs and volcanoes. I would definitely recommend this association
