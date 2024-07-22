Totally legit!!! If you’re in the Long Island, New York area ( especially the Nassau county, Suffolk boarder;) “Happy Days” in Farmingdale to be exact. This is a Great, Legit, spot that will sell to anyone who has ID.
-Billy (NY)
Best dispensary in the island thus far ! A must goto the smelling table is a great idea gives you the ability to look at the flower while it’s fresh and get to smell what you’re gonna grab before hand , the staff is very knowledgeable on whatever strain it is your wanting 10/10 it’s a weekly visit for me .
place has quality bud and everything else you are looking for. smelling samples at the bud bar is great. alot of staff available to help and guide you. many workers on registers to speed up process. real cool vibe. this has been my go to spot since they opened. you have to try this place!!!!