This is my only experience visiting a dispensary as I just got my card. Parking was easy but can expect that might be a challenge on game days as it’s directly across from PNC Park. I got buzzed in. Provided my ID. Waited a few minutes in the lobby area then escorted into the show room. Nicely furnished. Knowledgeable bud tenders. First visit was 50% off. And great deals every day like 25% off various brands and a good app to browse and order online. We’ll done.