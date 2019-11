DrDaveMD on August 17, 2019

Mid-grade quality at top-shelf prices. Medical dispensary with a recreational dispensary mindset. Profit over patient care. They cannot keep product in stock and actually ran out of all flower. Not a single strain available? You have one job: keep medicine in stock. Maybe stop worrying about new product innovation until you can satisfy the bare minimum? Kauai needs more than one dispensary. Market competition is a powerful motivator.