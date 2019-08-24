Follow
Heally CBD - Austin (nationwide shipping)
Order now for 20% off of your first order! Use code LEAFLY20
Order at www.getheally.com and use code "LEAFLY20" to receive 20% off your first order
All Products
www.HEALLYBUY.com
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
100%
CBD
CBD Hemp Extract X-Pen - 1000mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$1291 g
In-store only
CBD Balance Full Spectrum Oil Syringe - 600mg (1g)
from Kushy Punch
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
CBD Oil - 200mg
from Wander Cannabis
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Wellness Basics Tonic (Oral CBD Supplement) - 1oz
from Foria
0%
THC
___
CBD
$98each
In-store only
CBD Oil - 500mg
from Wander Cannabis
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
CBD Oil - 1000mg
from Wander Cannabis
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
CBD Hemp Drops - 900mg (30ml)
from Papa & Barkley
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
CBD Hemp Capsules - 900mg (30ct)
from Papa & Barkley
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
CBD Hemp Drops - 450mg (15ml)
from Papa & Barkley
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
CBD Hemp Oil Capsules - 900mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Cinnamint Flavor Hemp Oil Drops - 3600mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
3600mg
CBD
$249each
In-store only
CBD Hemp Oil Capsules - 450mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Cinnamint Flavor Hemp Oil Drops - 300mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Natural Flavor Hemp Oil Drops - 3600mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
3600mg
CBD
$249each
In-store only
Citrus Twist Hemp Oil Liposomes - 300mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Citrus Twist Hemp Oil Liposomes - 1000mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$129each
In-store only
Kushy CBD Balance Full Spectrum Oil Tincture - 450mg
from Kushy Punch
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
CBD Gel Capsules - 30mg (30 caps)
from Kushy Punch
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$89each
In-store only
Respira Grape Mint Flavor CBD Oil - 300mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Respira Natural Flavor CBD Oil - 600mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Respira Natural Flavor CBD Oil - 300mg
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Papa & Barkley CBD Hemp Capsules - 900mg (30ct)
from Papa & Barkley
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
Organic Hemp Seeds - 8oz
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Organic Hemp Protein Powder -16oz
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
CBD Peach Gummy - 100mg
from Kushy Punch
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Kushy CBD Balance Disposable Vape - 175mg (0.5g)
from Kushy Punch
0%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
CBD Balance Cartridge - 350mg (1g)
from Kushy Punch
0%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Kushy CBD Balance Cartridge + Battery! - 350mg (1g)
from Kushy Punch
0%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
CBD Salve - 500mg
from Wander Cannabis
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Wellness Awaken (Natural Arousal Lube) - 30ml
from Foria
0mg
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
CBD Hemp Pain Balm - 180mg (15mL)
from Papa & Barkley
0mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
CBD Lip Balm
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
CBD Hemp Balm
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Wellness Basics Suppositories (Menstrual CBD) - 100mg (8pc)
from Foria
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$72each
In-store only
Pet Releaf CBD Dog Treats – Hemp Oil Edibites with Blueberry & Cranberry
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
1.5mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Pet Releaf CBD Dog Treats – Hemp Oil Edibites with Peanut Butter & Banana
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
1.5mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Pet Releaf CBD Dog Treats – Hemp Oil Kale & Carrot Edibites
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
1.5mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Pet Releaf Large Breed CBD Dog Treats – Peanut Butter Banana Edibites
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
3mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Pet Releaf Large Breed CBD Dog Treats – Blueberry Cranberry Edibites
from Elixinol
0mg
THC
3mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
