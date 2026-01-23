1 Review of Hemp Hop - Houston
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
a........y
Yesterday
Great flower and bubble hash! Delivery was quick and easy. I will definitely be shopping at Hemp Hop again.
Dispensary response:
Appreciate you taking the time to leave this. Happy to hear the flower and bubble hash hit the mark and that delivery was quick and easy. That is exactly the experience we aim for. Hope to see you back again soon... - Hemp Hop Cannabis Delivery & Dispensary (Houston,TX)
Today