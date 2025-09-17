Last updated:
Weed deals
Shop all weed deals
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Hempworks Wisconsin - Oshkosh
Hempworks Wisconsin is one of Wisconsins longest operating hemp dispensaries, lasting over 5 years since the introduction of the federal farm bill of 2018. Hempworks Wisconsin thrives on being an educational brand first, then a retail store. Hempworks offers a wide variety of Legal THC, CBD, nicotine and accessories. Every single day is a different discount and Hempworks has some of the highest quality products at a very competitive and low price. I know you will find Hempworks Wisconsin to be your new favorite dispensary as thousands of others have over the last half decade
Leafly member since 2024
- 422 N. Main Street, Oshkosh, WI
- call 92093850599
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 12
- credit carddebit cardcash
- StorefrontADA accessible
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Available until Tuesday at 8pm CT
Photos of Hempworks Wisconsin - Oshkosh
Promotions at Hempworks Wisconsin - Oshkosh
Updates from Hempworks Wisconsin - Oshkosh
1 Review of Hempworks Wisconsin - Oshkosh
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.