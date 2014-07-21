The lady that helped me today at 2 was extremely rude, and personally I think she doesn't fit in there. Everyone that has helped me all the other times I have come in were very very nice and helpful. This woman was very curt looked at me like I had no clue what I was doing and offered very poor customer service. Skinny woman, young, wearing "I love weed" lanyard. I would avoid her if you're trying to have a positive experience/ if you're not sure what you want. This is my favorite place but I'm really disappointed and sad. I ended up feeling very anxious ( even though one of the questions I asked was what would not make me anxious, haha :'( ) and left with something she just sort of threw at me with no explanation.