Last updated:
Weed deals
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson
Highnorth Hudson is your local destination for premium hemp-derived THC products. We combine expert knowledge, quality products, and a welcoming atmosphere to help every guest find balance and enjoyment—because at Highnorth, we believe Nature is Medicine. Shop with us today and find your nature.
Leafly member since 2025
- 502 2nd St #110, Hudson, WI
- call (534) 544-6395
- visit website
- Followers: 4
- credit carddebit cardcash
- StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am CT
Photos of Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson
Promotions at Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson
Updates from Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson
1 Review of Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
m........y
Today
Everyone is very knowledgeable and can help with most situations! Products are top notch and the shop is very clean First time ordering online but have been shopping in store for a very long time!