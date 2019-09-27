Tbruce92 on November 25, 2019

I’ve driven past HH for the past month just waiting in anticipation. Finally decided to give the number online a call and someone actually answered. The owner in fact! Even though they weren’t open yet he said he was up at the shop currently and I was more than welcome to come check out some of their products. Boy am I glad I did! D (the owner) really knew his stuff. Told him what I wanted to get out of the products I use and he directed me straight to what I wanted and needed. The Cobbler strain is a personal favorite so far! If you’re having trouble sleeping at night I would highly suggest green mountain! 10/10 recommend this place!