I bought a 1/8th today and I was super happy with my experience! The budtender who helped me was super friendly and knowledgeable and I was super happy with the quality of their weed and their selection, they had several strains that tested over 30%THC and they have super nice glass at a good price!
This was my first visit to this store. I was really impressed with the friendliness of the staff and the overall cleanliness of the store. The staff were very helpful to me in teaching me the medicinal benefits of the strains.
Flower here is bomb! Love their tier system. They have a bogo deal on 1/8ths if you join as a member. Thought that was really cool. The budtender was super helpful and mentioned they regularly send out coupons. Definitely making this place my regular spot!
