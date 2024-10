Big Dubs is my go to spot. The staff is extremely friendly and knowledgeable. The owner is all about getting the best of the best and it shows!! Fire brothers is one of the best growers (i think the best) and Big Dubs always keeps them in stock! Don’t miss out on Fire Bros Fridays by the way! They knock down the price which is always appreciated!! Honestly, I can’t say enough good things about them. If you’re in the Durant area, then I highly highly recommend you stop by and give them a chance!