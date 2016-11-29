Jenny's Dispensary - Henderson
Promotions
All First Time Patients receive 20% Off your first order.
Can not be combined/stacked. The greater discount will be applied to order.
Refer a patient and receive 20% off your next purchase !!
Can not be combined/ stacked. Can only be used once per referral.
10% Off for all senior/Veterans
Discounts and Promotions cannot be combined/stacked. Patients must show proper identification.
