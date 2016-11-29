Snowdog3 on July 18, 2018

Gave this waste of a marijuana license too many chances already. even before writing my review tried to give them another chance. Took a few days to track the manager down, because they wouldn't take my information and have a manager call me. After speaking with the manager "Christina" she still wouldn't make the situation right. So instead of getting into all the dirty details, I just want to say don't waste your time or money here. If I wanted to get hustled I would still be out buying on the street. Too much competition with much better pricing and products out there.