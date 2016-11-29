BrneyesLV
The staff is always amazing!! Selection & Price is wonderful..In store deals ALL the time..Its a GEM here in Henderson..💯💯
This location is clean and the workers are very nice.
Amazing
This is where I bring my out of town friends when I want to make Henderson seem hip :) Alex is very friendly and knowledgeable
Gave this waste of a marijuana license too many chances already. even before writing my review tried to give them another chance. Took a few days to track the manager down, because they wouldn't take my information and have a manager call me. After speaking with the manager "Christina" she still wouldn't make the situation right. So instead of getting into all the dirty details, I just want to say don't waste your time or money here. If I wanted to get hustled I would still be out buying on the street. Too much competition with much better pricing and products out there.
This was the second dispensary I went to looking for help with my hip bursitis, pariformas pain in buttocks most likely stemming from lumbar disc degeneration & spurs. Get MRI results later this week to know more. This pain causing inability to walk even short distances, like in the house, almost impossible for the past 2 months. Brendan was wonderful in explaining how certain CBD products, non THC, helped him and how they work with brain chemistry. We bought one and this is just the second day and I'm like a new person, almost pain free. My husband is shocked at the improvement so quickly.
I’ve been here twice in the past month. Everyone was super friendly and knowledgeable. Not sure why they are getting the low reviews prior. Maybe they stepped up their customer service. Either way I like going here due to their explanation of terpenes. This has been the first dispensary to try to educate me on their effects. It has helped me pick out the perfect strain both times. To each their own I guess.
Jenny's is clueless on how to run a retail store. Jenny's is clueless on how to treat a customer. Hey Jenny's you are not the only Dispensary in town!
Well my thoughts are by the hours they are temporary...to many great ones in town Good Luck with the customer service....they have no time for that..."FRONT"
Friendly staff. Got the smoke I wanted. All good! Thank you.