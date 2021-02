From “bottom shelf” to “top shelf” EVERYTHING looks top quality! If you get a chance to try some of their concentrate like diamonds, take a wiff of the prerolls. You’ll notice they use top shelf bud in their prerolls compared to every other dispo that does mini prerolls full of trash. This dispo is the Number One in Muskogee for QUALITY. So if you want some dense nugs, covered in terps that will fix your medical issues, THIS is where you go.