1-Star Review: Major Packaging Failure - Taylor Swift Rosin I'm a regular at this location and always have great service, but this 1g jar of Uncle Mac's Taylor Swift is completely unacceptable. The box claims it has 100 doses, but the jar only has a single, thin smear—maybe 0.05g at most. It's essentially empty. Metrc UID: 1A40C03000037E1000063405. Be extremely careful with this batch! I’m hoping Key can make this right since it’s a clear manufacturing error