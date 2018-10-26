Spamela2
Very friendly & more importantly informed stafff
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
7 reviews
Very friendly & more importantly informed stafff
Amazing staff very knowledgeable
very nice place. everyone from the security and counter people they were all friendly. well worth coming here good selection. you show your mmj card and identification. open the door into the main area few small tables and couches. next you fill out a few pages of paperwork that is reviewed by a pharmacist. then you head in through a secure small double door meet with the counter people.I just happen to get the female pharmacist she was very pleasant knew her products in and out. she was very sympathetic to my major injury I had a leg partially amputated as well as I am a cancer survivor she WAS able to help me. I slept longer than I have in years. pain and neurotrophy was relieved 10 fold. all the products they recommended worked like a charm. I will be going back very happy with the outcome
I stopped here while working in the area. It was my first time at this location so they made me fill out more paperwork than I expected and then asked for more info than I think my very first visit ever did. It's okay, I was still taken care of quickly. Their selection was nice. Service was pleasant. Waiting room was nice. I also liked how they had a bit more on display than some other places do.
Been coming since Nov 2018. Amazing people and service. Great quality and price. Compare to scranton area.
Great and helpful staff and great service. I stopped by once at closing time and they let me in and took care of me. I'm kinda new to this and the staff is very helpful and will answer all my questions.
It’s a little far from me . But it’s the closest . For me.