huttly on April 18, 2019

very nice place. everyone from the security and counter people they were all friendly. well worth coming here good selection. you show your mmj card and identification. open the door into the main area few small tables and couches. next you fill out a few pages of paperwork that is reviewed by a pharmacist. then you head in through a secure small double door meet with the counter people.I just happen to get the female pharmacist she was very pleasant knew her products in and out. she was very sympathetic to my major injury I had a leg partially amputated as well as I am a cancer survivor she WAS able to help me. I slept longer than I have in years. pain and neurotrophy was relieved 10 fold. all the products they recommended worked like a charm. I will be going back very happy with the outcome