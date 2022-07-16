I haven't visited many dispensaries so I'm not an expert but I am a fairly frequent customer at Keystone and I always have a smooth, easy experience. They are very knowledgeable and they don't have a problem answering questions and sharing knowledge. Best dispensary in the area including the Allentown area in my opinion despite the inconsistent flower. They always have good concentrates available and at least right now there's a good amount (20-25 strains) of flower