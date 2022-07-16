Store menu temporarily unavailable on Leafly
The Apothecarium - Bethlehem
KCR is now The Apothecarium Dispensary! The Apothecarium Dispensary is a full-service, award-winning medical marijuana dispensary focused on patient experience. Our dispensaries are known for emphasizing education and customer service for seniors, first-time dispensary visitors, and patients with serious medical conditions.
1309 Stefko Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
License D-2035-17
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 5pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
14 Reviews of The Apothecarium - Bethlehem
n........a
July 16, 2022
they're nicely helpful 🙂!
a........r
December 7, 2021
Liked being able to talk to someone about my weed needs frankly. Everyone is really nice, and the atmosphere is also calm which I appreciate.
e........l
August 20, 2021
I liked everything. The security, the staff, the stuff, the convenience, how close it is to where I live. Maybe someday delivery?
N........4
January 3, 2021
I haven't visited many dispensaries so I'm not an expert but I am a fairly frequent customer at Keystone and I always have a smooth, easy experience. They are very knowledgeable and they don't have a problem answering questions and sharing knowledge. Best dispensary in the area including the Allentown area in my opinion despite the inconsistent flower. They always have good concentrates available and at least right now there's a good amount (20-25 strains) of flower