Keystone Canna Remedies (KCR) believes in an integrative approach to medical marijuana and healthcare. By pairing cannabis with other chronic care management regiments, we believe that patients will be more successful in reducing their symptom load. KCR aims to empower our patients to safely and effectively explore different doses, concentrations, cannabinoid ratios and terpene profiles. We do this through an active source of expert support as well as implementing a layered micro dose approach that is designed to put the patient back in control of their own health.