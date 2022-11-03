Store menu temporarily unavailable on Leafly
Stores with menus nearby
Sorry, we couldn't find any nearby stores…
About this dispensary
The Apothecarium - Stroudsburg
KCR is now The Apothecarium Dispensary! The Apothecarium Dispensary is a full-service, award-winning medical marijuana dispensary focused on patient experience. Our dispensaries are known for emphasizing education and customer service for seniors, first-time dispensary visitors, and patients with serious medical conditions.
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 58
1523 N 9th St, Stroudsburg, PA
License D-2035-17
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 5pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
Photos of The Apothecarium - Stroudsburg
Show all photos
1 Review of The Apothecarium - Stroudsburg
see all reviews
M........S
November 3, 2022
Great local place. Usually great selection ! People there are kind and helpful.