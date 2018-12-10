Bluebeez82
quality products. good prices. friendly and welcoming.
Thank you for the great review! Please come back and see us soon!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
quality products. good prices. friendly and welcoming.
Thank you for the great review! Please come back and see us soon!
Beautiful and serene environment with super friendly staff!! 💜
Thank you for your KIND words! :) Please come back and see us soon!
Modern, clean.. easy to find and a quick drive from Tulsa proper. Helpful people on staff with good advice for my situation. Also, nice waiting room for my un-carded wife. Only place I have found in Tulsa with good supply of Cannatonic. Have already recommended to friend. Nice place.
Excellent! We are glad to hear you had such a lovely experience at Kind Alternative! Make sure you tell your friend to let us know you sent them so we can get you some referral points.
Found exactly what I was looking for. Product testing makes all the difference.
We're happy to hear you found exactly what you were looking for! Please come back and see us soon!
I absolutely love this dispensary! Always a great selection, and very helpful staff.
Thank you for your review! We are so glad you love our store and staff.
Best dispensary in town and very friendly
Thank you for your support and great review! Please come back and see us soon.
It's a good one
Thank you!
Super friendly and helpful staff. Very pretty,clean, and well organized business. Not sketch at all! They had what I was looking for, I’ll be making the trip back to Glenpool to see these guys!
Thank you for your review! We are glad to hear you had a great experience.
Love these guys. Free soda/water, great tenders and good pricing. Kind of hidden but a great place.
Thanks for your KIND words! Please come back and see us soon!
Great people always asking how were doing
Thank you! We truly care about our patients and always want to know how everything is going with you all. Hope you come back and see us soon.