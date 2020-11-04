Are you a stoner on your way to the beach in North Carolina? Stop here on your way. Their store in Kinston has handmade gifts and jewelry, amazing full spectrum tinctures, and my favorite delta 8 carts that dont suck for $25. Please support this business, they make great cannabis products, are very knowledgeable, and seem like genuinely good people. Also, you can sometimes take selfies with real hemp plants in front of the store, find stuff on sale, or if your really lucky they might have free samples of their CBD cookies like when I went there.