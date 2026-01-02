1 Review of Legacy Cannabis - Woodbury
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
b........l
Today
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.