Morales8
Great
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.0
10 reviews
Great
very knowledgeable and helpful staff
Thank you for your feedback ! We hope to see you again soon ! :)
Great
Waited 30 to 40 minutes both trips I've made to winter haven. It would be nice if you updated your inventory on leafly like every other dispensary.
Awesome people and used to have awesome discounts. The flower and pens were never a good strong quality but with the discount, it was ok to look past. Now with no discount it is simply a waste of time. It caught me by surprise that so many places revamping their discounts and dropping prices, I have spent my last dollar here.
Moderate quality flower 17%ish no discount on flower and no delivery of flower. Disposable Pens seem to be best deals sadly.
Average flower. Only 4 strains of flower. I am not blown away by the products like I have been at other dispensaries. The location is very convenient. People at the counter were pleasant.
Hello ! Thank you for your feedback. Stay Tuned, we will be having many new strains soon :)
great place.will return.very helpful..the budtenders are awesome.
great staff there all great cant beat the price and quality of flower i do hope they add some shatter or rosin to the menu but there syringes are quality
Friendly staff, they take their time with everyone and still manage to keep the line moving fast! Top products for pain relief