Josh.penuel
Awesome staff and product, never seem to be out of stock if anything I am looking for. Staff are knowledgeable and beyond friendly, always helpful and smiling!
Thank you so much for sharing ! :) #LiveFree
3.8
10 reviews
It’s great
Thanks for sending e mail about having flower in stock.These guys seem to value our business.They also put a limit on so everybody gets some.They have earned my business and I am looking forward to my next visit.
pax pods, Mary's medicinals, great flower for an outstanding price, my favorite dispensary just a little more expensive than others but you are getting premium product. again, the flower is the cheapest you will find in state.
it's okay
Hello! Thank you for your feedback. We'd love to hear more about your experience and how we can improve our services. Please email us info@libertyhealthsciences.com. Thank you!
First I must say ,Great products enjoying the PAX ERA , it’s perfect for me and your strains are really good. I’m also a big fan of the Sativa Concentrate syringe Great Day time and Evening Strains we all love them ...
Thank you for feedback. It is extremely important to provide patients with the highest level of customer service and quality products. We hope to see you again soon!
The product is hands down the Best Buy for med 420
Very glad to hear. Thank you for your feedback!
THEIR VAPORIZER TANKS LEAK...!!! I called them to let them know the tank I had on my pen battery was left on my dresser overnight and leaked ALL the oil down the battery onto a very expensive dresser and ruined the finish where the oil leaked. DO NOT BUY, BUYER BEWARE!!! Also, they offered me a $20.00 credit. I told them to keep it as they perhaps need it more than I do. Cartridge = $60.00 Dresser = $5500.00 and they want to keep me as a customer by offering $20.00????? There are much better products out there people, do not buy from them until they redesign the defective cartridges that LEAK!!!!! SHAME ON YOU LHS...!!!
Great Bud, staff was friendly, wish it was more available in other areas such as Tampa - first time trying Aphria products.
Thank you! We plan on opening many more CEC's in the near future, stay tuned!
this place rocks, it has better overall product than the old dispensey i went to, 10/10 would and will recommend.
Thank you for your amazing feedback. We're happy you've found products that work so well for you. Hope to see you again soon!