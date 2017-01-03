Phiberoptik on July 13, 2018

THEIR VAPORIZER TANKS LEAK...!!! I called them to let them know the tank I had on my pen battery was left on my dresser overnight and leaked ALL the oil down the battery onto a very expensive dresser and ruined the finish where the oil leaked. DO NOT BUY, BUYER BEWARE!!! Also, they offered me a $20.00 credit. I told them to keep it as they perhaps need it more than I do. Cartridge = $60.00 Dresser = $5500.00 and they want to keep me as a customer by offering $20.00????? There are much better products out there people, do not buy from them until they redesign the defective cartridges that LEAK!!!!! SHAME ON YOU LHS...!!!