Top Shelf Strain: Banana Og 1g - $15 OTD 3.5g - $45 OTD 7g - $85 OTD
Sweet Hash Sunday - 15% OFF ALL Concentrates Mash-Up Monday - 15% OFF (1) Item with purchase of any cartridge (Max 7g) Try It Out Tuesday - $8 Top Shelf Gram with purchase of any TS 3.5g Washington Wednesday - Buy 2 Prerolls, Get 1 for 25 cents Terpy Thursday - 10% OFF ALL Carts & Syringes Funky Friday - 10% OFF ALL Top Shelf Flower. Sweet Tooth Saturday - 10% OFF ALL Edibles
*White Mousse Concentrates $65 OTD *M&M Connection OG Kush 3.5g $35 OTD *8 Strains - 1g $10, 3.5g $25, 14g $95, 28g $175 *6 Strains - 1g $8, 3.5g $20, 14g $75, 28g $150 *Ask about our Bottom of the Jar Specials! *Bootlegger Shatter Prerolls $25 OTD *Amedicanna Carts - 1g $45, .5g $30 *Simple Cure .7g Strain Specific Pods $45 OTD *Cavi Cones $15 OTD - Almost Gone! *Terpenetics Live Sugar & Crumble $55 OTD *Terpenetics Micro-Dose Tincture $30 OTD *Terpenetics Capsules 150mg - $25 OTD, 100mg - $20 OTD *40% OFF 50mg Popcorn & Nom-Nom's
(1) Gram of Flower for $5 OTD Excludes Connoisseur Shelf
The first Friday of every month. (Next First Friday December 6th) Buy one item, get another of equal or lesser value for 40% off. Mix and match any item*° *Max 3.5g of flower °1 time use per customer, not applicable with other deals
1000 points = Free Lifted Spirits Lighter 2000 points = $5 OFF Any Item 3000 points = $10 Any Concentrate, Cart, or Edible 3500 points = Free Lifted Spirits T-Shirt 5000 points = $15 OFF Any Item 10000 points = $40 OFF Any Item