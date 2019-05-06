DeniseL66
I love the friendly staff and product.
4.8
10 reviews
I believe there are two great dispensaries I'l n tahlequah. Lifted is definitely one of the two. amazing products. friendly and knowledgeable staff. if you have anything bad to say about these guys, u might wanna check these guys out first. Once again, you guys r doing great
I've shopped here multiple times. Great product and good prices. Lots of selection. Good customer service program. Will continue coming back.
Some of the best flower in the state can be found in this local dispensary. Has been my main go to since the day I first walked in. All of the customer service I have received has been top-notch and honest. They don’t helicopter over my shoulder either. Very laid back atmosphere. The discounts were a bit weak when I first started shopping but they seem to have improved as they’ve grown. Best dispensary in town in my opinion. Will be keep coming back.
No place in town like it. Hands down best flower selection in Tahlequah. No one else has the selection of concentrates that they have. Best atmosphere definitely no posers here like most of the other dispensaries.
This is my go to place. The staff is always super nice and their products have never disappointed.
These guys are awesome! All of the flower I’ve tried has been 🔥🔥! Best customer service & knowledge in town!
Ordered through weedmaps but their computers were down. NO WORRIES AT ALL!!! Still got in and out promptly the Night Terror by Flower of Life as well as the Cornbread by Connoisseur Cannabis all the way to the sour diesel is AWESOME #1 despinsery in Tahlequah!!!!!!
It's now my one stop shop the banana punch is flipping unbelievable and is exactly what I needed great atmosphere, friendly budtenders,best flower I've had thus far! Please continue to keep us medicated with quality flower and your great service. Y'all rock!
Love this place