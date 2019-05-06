GrinnyNiffin on October 22, 2019

Some of the best flower in the state can be found in this local dispensary. Has been my main go to since the day I first walked in. All of the customer service I have received has been top-notch and honest. They don’t helicopter over my shoulder either. Very laid back atmosphere. The discounts were a bit weak when I first started shopping but they seem to have improved as they’ve grown. Best dispensary in town in my opinion. Will be keep coming back.