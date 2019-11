montanaboy on August 21, 2018

Been a year since signing with them. My card expires on 9/9. Even after CONSTANT CONTACT begging to be reminded and scheduled, I’ve heard nothing. Except they held one LAST FRIDAY and not ONE SINGLE EMPLOYEE who had me on a supposed “contact list” contacted ME! Now I am SCRAMBLING to get re certified by SOMEONE before I lose 5-6 years of having my card. I don’t think these folks realize they are supposed to be MEDICAL PROVIDERS. I have REAL problems that are eased by cannabis. THIS IS NO JOKE AND THEIR LACK OF TRAINED EMPLOYEES AND “so what” attitude re my situation is inexcusable! Recommend? 👎🏻