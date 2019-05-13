_Chavez_
the best dispensary in Durant if you are buying at any other dispensaries you're wasting your time and money
Best place in Durant! Extremely friendly staff and great looking shop.
I love the Gelato omg its fresh and good. Best shop around
Thank you! We have multiple strains from the Gelato grower, so please come see us! LivWell!
Great dispensary. Very friendly and their $10gs are top shelf unlike some of the other places in town. Quickly becoming my favorite store.
Thanks NightBongs!! We have have new products arriving this week. LivWell!
By far the best place in Bryan County, if not Southeastern Oklahoma. These guys are very well educated on the products they sell and always friendly. Really just all around great guys. Their selection on flower isn’t the biggest, but they make up for it by having all top shelf quality bud at a price you can only get thru a sale at other dispensaries. Most places will tell you it’s all about the patient and getting them the best medicine at the most affordable price while charging as much as they can. Well these guys put their money where their mouth is. Plus they still have kick ass deals and sales that really put the others to shame.
Thank you!! We take pride in our product and started off with a motto of treating people right... Price gouging is not part of LivWell. We sell a great product at a great price and will continue to do so. Thanks for stopping in!
So this is my go-to. I love the prices, service and atmosphere! They are my favorite dispensary, hands down!
Thanks for the awesome review!! Next time you come in let me know!! We'll give you a discount!
Best products in Oklahoma! Very cool shop that has a variety of products to suit your needs! Staff is very knowledgeable. The pink-lemonade flower was GREAT!
That is great to hear, thank you! We have new Thunder Clouds from Thunderbird Buds arriving this week and they are amazing!! Thanks again!!
LivWell Meds is a GREAT dispensary! The staff have been awesome! Awesome strains to choose from and great deals!
Thank you! We try to have a great selection at an affordable price. See you soon!
They have several top shelf strains that I don't see in other dispensaries. Best quality products around with great prices!
Thanks Hooter! We strive to have quality products and prices. Thanks for stopping in!
Friendly, knowledgeable staff! Great product and great atmosphere. I love this place!🖤🖤
Thank you! We have new product from Thunderbird Buds coming in this week, should be some fire!!