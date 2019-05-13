JoephusCleroy on September 27, 2019

By far the best place in Bryan County, if not Southeastern Oklahoma. These guys are very well educated on the products they sell and always friendly. Really just all around great guys. Their selection on flower isn’t the biggest, but they make up for it by having all top shelf quality bud at a price you can only get thru a sale at other dispensaries. Most places will tell you it’s all about the patient and getting them the best medicine at the most affordable price while charging as much as they can. Well these guys put their money where their mouth is. Plus they still have kick ass deals and sales that really put the others to shame.