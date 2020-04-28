LPC family, we are being very mindful of cleanliness and social distance but one of our priorities is to make sure our patients are still taken care of. With this in mind we will remain open but ask you to please stay home if you are sick or not feeling well. We are taking every precaution with our employees. Please follow lonepeakcaregivers on Instagram or Facebook for regular updates. Do you need a place where you can get unbelievable organic cannabis products at a good price, great knowledgeable service from your cannabis consultants, and an amazing patient atmosphere? LPC is very passionate about fulfilling our patients needs with the purest products of every kind! Please visit our website for more information!