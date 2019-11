Abaum109 on October 22, 2019

The location is ideal for a new business since it’s on a well known area. The staff is amazing!! They are knowledgeable, caring, energetic, and willing to help. They guide you toward the product most fitting to you needs and lifestyle. I cannot say enough about the staff. The products sold in the store are highest quality from reputable distributors. Their balm has been great for my Dad in his lower back pain. This place is a must try!!