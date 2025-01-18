Last updated:
Shop ROVE at Long Island Cannabis Club
Sponsored by ROVE
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Long Island Cannabis Club
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
94 East Industry Ct., Deer Park, NY
License OCM-CAURD-23-000012
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time10 min - 20 minPaymentCash, Debit
Available until 9pm ET
Promotions at Long Island Cannabis Club
Updates from Long Island Cannabis Club
0 Reviews of Long Island Cannabis Club
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.