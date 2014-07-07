So85 on August 1, 2019

Worst customer service experience, ever. They don’t care about their customers AT ALL. Unwilling to correct an incorrect order (that was their fault) and make you feel like you should just be thankful they are providing any “service” to you...Even if it is not what you actually wanted, NEEDED and had correctly ordered...I will pay the higher prices elsewhere because I guess you have to pay for kindness.