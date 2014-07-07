StarBud7854
POOR MANAGEMENT AND CUSTOMER SERVICE! They turn cancer patients away without a care in the world!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.8
10 reviews
POOR MANAGEMENT AND CUSTOMER SERVICE! They turn cancer patients away without a care in the world!
Worst customer service experience, ever. They don’t care about their customers AT ALL. Unwilling to correct an incorrect order (that was their fault) and make you feel like you should just be thankful they are providing any “service” to you...Even if it is not what you actually wanted, NEEDED and had correctly ordered...I will pay the higher prices elsewhere because I guess you have to pay for kindness.
Worst customer service. Not helpful. Lack of apology for mistakes made only by company. Go somewhere else, you’ll be much happier!
Messed up orders numerous times. Worst customer service
Awful service, no standard of care.
Horrible customer service, the staff and management have absolutely no compassion for people. If I could give 0 stars I would.
Horrible customer service and horrible management. If you leave a poor review it isn’t addressed - they will just ban you as a customer. Goes to show that they could care less about customers and only care about the money.
Absolutely horrific customer service and management... will overcharge from their LEGAL medical rates and then ban any customer who reviews them poorly. Do not do business here!
Order not ready when promised, overcharged and then order was incorrect when it was finally ready. Never apologized and when commented on the poor service was told never to come back. Extremely poor customer service, you would think they would be nicer to cancer patients. Go somewhere else that values their customers and shows compassion for the sick.
If you plan on going here to get cannabis to help relieve your symptoms from cancer, please go somewhere else. The service is horrible, and the staff seriously lacks compassion for patients. The order and pricing were wrong, and apparently they do not know how to apologize when they make mistakes.