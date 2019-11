ChaosInTheER on October 31, 2019

I think this place is definitely the best in the Pittsburgh area best prices for sure. and they offer the fast track which is great for the current bud shortage if ur at work n cant run to grab before they sell out lol the staff is very nice and extremely knowledgeable, and the product is always on point I have never gotten a single thing I was less than impressed with. and the atmosphere someone here said it's like an apple store for weed haha totally on the nail overall I'd say dont waste ur time at other places go here be patient with the shortage it's not their fault!