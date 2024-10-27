Shout out Marley’s! Staff is always super helpful and there’s a huge selection.
My wife and I have tried a few strains now and a few stick out.
Budget and quality are really both priorities given where we’re at and these have really hit the mark for us in order of our faves:
Strawberry Cough,
Primetime,
Purple Push Pop,
Jiffy Cake
Even for lower priced tiers, they’ve been great!
Looking forward to trying their concentrate selection at some point too (once I get a rig)
Anyway, great place, good open hours, good quality!
Got some of there thca flower and it’s was fire everything tasted amazing, and the inside of there store is so dope gives me cali vibes!
Last but not least they have some of the best prices for some mid to high quality buds in my opinion.