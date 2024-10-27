Shout out Marley’s! Staff is always super helpful and there’s a huge selection. My wife and I have tried a few strains now and a few stick out. Budget and quality are really both priorities given where we’re at and these have really hit the mark for us in order of our faves: Strawberry Cough, Primetime, Purple Push Pop, Jiffy Cake Even for lower priced tiers, they’ve been great! Looking forward to trying their concentrate selection at some point too (once I get a rig) Anyway, great place, good open hours, good quality! Shout out Marley’s!