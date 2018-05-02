OmnistJourney on July 18, 2018

An excellent dispensary for picky connoisseurs. The experience starts with a quick security check by the guard (friendly yet stern and not oversearching my belongings), registration proceeds in a friendly reception area (excellent staff and setting!) and then it's off to get served by an amazing crew of knowledgeable and happy vibes budtenders and even their leadership team. On top of that, Medigreen has a great variety in medicinal products. I recommend it to people that have never had experience with MJ and to connoisseurs as well.