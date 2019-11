r0bzz on January 27, 2018

Glad they opened up in SF. I love the amount of product here. The sugar wax and live resin here is amazingly flavorful. I prefer the budtender Megan, mainly just for the vibes and conversation. I would like to see a more complete menu when here though, it's mainly just a list of flower and there is so much more here than just flower. I personally love the nightmare cookies and sour crocket haze. Moon rocks are also perfect here 30/g and tons of flavor. Was a bit disappointed with the last batch of GDP though since the buds were so small. Still it was great to see the strain after about a year of looking. Honey oil here is very good and lots of selection. Edibles here are very good as well. I prefer cake or granola personally.