Pulpfiction89 on September 27, 2019

Listen I’m a HEAVY smoker I frequent many dispensaries, I will no longer waste my time anywhere else. These people treat me like family, and give me the best flower recommendations I’ve ever had. Never been less than impressed with the product and service, and I’m very picky. these guys know what they are doing. Also prices are very fair, when they do have 35 eights they are killer not just surplus. and they have a loyalty program, I’ve been a lot of other places. PLEASE don’t waste your time, just go Mision Rockville!!! Tell em Elliot sent you🤪