Promotions
Browse in-store only promotions.
Dear Massachusetts - We heard you were sick of things like $70 cartridges and $55 eighths - us too. Now you can get your favorite Mission Exclusive products, crafted on-site, at some of the lowest prices available in the State: Full 1g Pre-Rolls for $11... 3.5g's starting at $38... 0.5g vapes as low as $45... Gourmet edibles from only $16... Come see for yourself! Check out our full menu right here on Leafly, or on our website at MissionDispensaries.com
No conditions. No restrictions. Just Better Quality at Better Prices - Welcome to Mission!
First time at Mission Georgetown? Receive $25 off each of your first 4 purchases of $50 or more! Please stop or give us a call to find out about our weekly special. Discount may only be used for a patient's first 4 visits. Valid for Medical Patients ONLY. Not valid if you are already a patient at our Georgetown location.
Discount may only be used for a patient's first 4 visits. Discount may only be used at one location or the other. i.e., If you register as a new patient in Georgetown and use the discount there, it may not be used in our Worcester location and vice versa.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.