Find dispensaries in Massachusetts
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
No. While out-of-state medical marijuana cards are not accepted in Massachusetts, anyone 21 and over, including out-of-state visitors, can purchase marijuana from licensed because recreational use is legal.
According to the Leafly List, the best dispensaries in Massachusetts are
- 253 Farmacy (Turner Falls, MA)
- Sanctuary (Garnder, MA)
- Mayflower (Worcester, MA)
- Massachusetts allows the purchase of up to one ounce of flower or five grams of concentrate at a time. You can also buy up to 20 servings of edibles at a time.
- Consumers in Massachusetts can possess up to 1 oz of cannabis in public or 10 oz in the home with no penalty. Possession of larger quantities may result in jail time or fines.
- You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana in Massachusetts.