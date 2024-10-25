Mountain High Cannabis in Republic, WA, deserves every one of these five stars! From the moment you walk in, the team’s friendly and knowledgeable service makes for an exceptional experience. The shop is well-organized, with a wide variety of products, including some fantastic new offerings like Raised Lemonade®. They’re consistently well-stocked, and the staff does a great job making sure every customer finds exactly what they need. Whether you're a local or just passing through, this is a must-visit. Highly recommend!