Researcher_dude on January 27, 2020

A fantastic dispensary with very friendly and knowledgeable people, that will guide you through your process. It was very busy on their Grand Opening day, but they had plenty of staff there that helped expedite the process for those that just wanted to get in and out, but also spending the time with patients that wanted to ask questions about their products. I was completely amazed at the quality of their flower. To me they have some of the best in the business in Florida! I will be back and will recommend to my friends!