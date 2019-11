Jlittle121 on October 29, 2019

I really appreciate the quality of flower. The beautiful budtender lady always recommends exactly what I’m looking for somehow. She def knows where the good is. 🙏🏽💨👌🏾When I’m feeling cheap I’m never disappointed with the shake g’s & when I feel like splurging a little $ I’m always more than pleased with the selection. I have never gotten shake in my top shelf buds either.