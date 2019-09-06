josafarris
check it out i went in today and found a product that works better than anything i've tried so far !! As always Mark is cool and helpful taking time to learn me as a costomer my needs and expectations are always met every time i walk in the door!!! weather its baqth balm ladies lotion flowers candy and diamonds they have everything i want and stuff i cant wait to try . If your looking for a personal friendly clean wholesome atmosephere then this is where you need to shop for sure !!!!! THUMBS UP
Thank you so much! We try to offer the best and pass the savings on our products to our customers.