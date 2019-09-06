josafarris on November 11, 2019

check it out i went in today and found a product that works better than anything i've tried so far !! As always Mark is cool and helpful taking time to learn me as a costomer my needs and expectations are always met every time i walk in the door!!! weather its baqth balm ladies lotion flowers candy and diamonds they have everything i want and stuff i cant wait to try . If your looking for a personal friendly clean wholesome atmosephere then this is where you need to shop for sure !!!!! THUMBS UP