As South Dakota's first and only dispensary for quite a while, they did a good job keeping inventory on the shelves. I'm in there at least twice a week and I'm always satisfied with the product, but not so much the prices as with most dispensaries. Can't say I've really tested the budtenders knowledge at all because I always have a pretty good idea what I'm getting before I get there. They've also made getting their medical card a very easy and convenient process, unlike the South Dakota state medical card, which is not easy to qualify for or get.